Guest view: Nonprofit's mission is to maintain, restore, protect access

What cases do we take to court? PLWA is able to successfully resolve the vast majority of illegal access closures through discussion with stakeholders, government authorities, and landowners without ever seeing the inside of a courtroom. This is due to the organization’s high bar for research before even taking an issue on, our cooperative role as an advisory organization, and the fact that you can’t “take away” something that is already public. All of this translates into PLWA taking less than 11% of the access cases it sees to court. The cases that it does take are issues that meet such a high standard of evidence that PLWA can feel confident about standing firm on them. Right is right. Might is not. Public access to Montanans’ lands and waters is not for sale, and it is also not something that PLWA is taking away from anyone; it is something that the organization is protecting, for this generation and the next.