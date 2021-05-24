Guest view: Nonprofit's mission is to maintain, restore, protect access

In political and special interest lobbyist Chuck Denowh’s recent opinion article about the Mabee Road case, the author painted a pretty incredible picture of the small nonprofit the Public Land Water Access Association as a modern-day Goliath pitted against the average rancher. In this tall tale, an organization with seven volunteer board members, 1 part-time member of staff, and an annual operating budget that amounts to less than a single PAC donation Denowh secured for a client in the recent election, is actually a boogeyman intent on stealing land from hardworking Montanans. But what is the truth?
PLWA’s mission is to maintain, restore, and perpetuate public access to the boundaries of all Montana’s public lands and waters. Preserving access is important — we have a heritage in Montana of outdoor recreation, one which in other places is disappearing. As costs rise, property becomes less available to the average person, and families who grew up on ranches and farms move away for work, the ability to take advantage of public lands and waters to pass on our traditions to children and grandchildren becomes even more important. PLWA uses research, government maps, historic use patterns, and the law to make sure this historic access is safeguarded for future generations.
Does the Public Land Water Access Association haphazardly take hapless landowners to court to steal land as Denowh claims? The average Montanan has enough common sense to realize when they hear something that just doesn’t add up. PLWA relies almost completely on member donations and volunteer hours from local supporters to fund research on illegally closed access, and is helped by charitable reductions in legal aid to bring cases of merit to court. We move forward only after years of in-depth research to make sure the facts are on our side — facts that are supported by government data such as recorded easements, legal advice from respected Montana firms, witness statements that are often from government officials, and historic maps. Why? Because as everybody knows, court is expensive, and even if you are in the right, as in the Mabee Road case, it doesn’t always go your way.
What cases do we take to court? PLWA is able to successfully resolve the vast majority of illegal access closures through discussion with stakeholders, government authorities, and landowners without ever seeing the inside of a courtroom. This is due to the organization’s high bar for research before even taking an issue on, our cooperative role as an advisory organization, and the fact that you can’t “take away” something that is already public. All of this translates into PLWA taking less than 11% of the access cases it sees to court. The cases that it does take are issues that meet such a high standard of evidence that PLWA can feel confident about standing firm on them. Right is right. Might is not. Public access to Montanans’ lands and waters is not for sale, and it is also not something that PLWA is taking away from anyone; it is something that the organization is protecting, for this generation and the next.
PLWA is an organization that must deal in facts and in what is right and decent in order to survive. It is our policy and our creed. In this day and age, even in Montana, the fact is that not everyone tows that line anymore. So, we will have to put our trust in the public to see through the smoke screens and past the charlatans, and as we have done in the past, allow Montanans to judge for themselves the truth of the matter.
Drewry Hanes RN, MS, MPH is the executive director of the Public Land Water Access Association, a Montana-based nonprofit.