Guest view: No to NorthWestern Energy blank check

As of this writing, 1,269 bills and resolutions have been introduced by Montana legislators. Atop that mountain of proposed legislation, one bill stands alone as the worst abuse of power in terms of corporate cronyism and threats to Montanans pocketbooks. SB 379, introduced by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls), seeks to turn the aging Colstrip power plant into a $1.9 billion money siphon for NorthWestern Energy, forcing customers to pony up for extravagant business costs while removing any meaningful oversight of company decisions.

We’ve seen similar schemes from this monopoly utility in recent years, and the bottom line is always the same: Ratepayers assume all of the risks and costs while NorthWestern’s executives and shareholders enjoy guaranteed profits.

NorthWestern currently owns a 30% share of Colstrip’s Unit 4, and customers are already on the hook for the $272.4 million still owed for that acquisition. SB 379 would allow NorthWestern to buy a larger share of Colstrip while removing the Public Service Commission’s power to determine what costs ratepayers should cover. The public would assume all risks associated with operations, maintenance, repairs, or even plant closure with no meaningful protections. SB 379 gives NorthWestern a blank check to do whatever they want while sticking customers with the bill. And what a hefty bill it could be.