Guest view: No matter what happens in election, we must focus on reconciliation

For the first time since the violent decade preceding the American Civil War, the November election is fueling fears of trouble. Is the American peaceful transition of power, one of the world's longest-lasting, genuinely at risk of ending?

Several surveys show a growing number of Americans ready to question the integrity of the election and its outcome, should their candidate of choice be defeated. Many expect their political opponents to cheat, thus gaining unfair advantage.

Such a bleak prospect does not emerge in a vacuum. Suspicion has been part of the American political fabric since its outset. But in the past three decades, routine cynicism has been amplified into a steady erosion of trust in foundational institutions upon which our freedoms uneasily rest.

The solidity of a “Nation of Laws” is measured by the level of trust that the governed have in those enforcing the laws. Trust in the fairness of the system is the essential glue of the Republic.

Earning trust takes time and conciliatory honesty. Our fast-paced, superficial politics has long ceased to reward patience, wisdom and truthfulness.