Guest view: No matter what happens in election, we must focus on reconciliation

For the first time since the violent decade preceding the American Civil War, the November election is fueling fears of trouble. Is the American peaceful transition of power, one of the world's longest-lasting, genuinely at risk of ending?
Several surveys show a growing number of Americans ready to question the integrity of the election and its outcome, should their candidate of choice be defeated. Many expect their political opponents to cheat, thus gaining unfair advantage.
Such a bleak prospect does not emerge in a vacuum. Suspicion has been part of the American political fabric since its outset. But in the past three decades, routine cynicism has been amplified into a steady erosion of trust in foundational institutions upon which our freedoms uneasily rest.
The solidity of a “Nation of Laws” is measured by the level of trust that the governed have in those enforcing the laws. Trust in the fairness of the system is the essential glue of the Republic.
Earning trust takes time and conciliatory honesty. Our fast-paced, superficial politics has long ceased to reward patience, wisdom and truthfulness.
Directly associated with the erosion of trust in Government institutions is the parallel loss of trust in sources of information. The precious independence of our national news media is becoming increasingly threatened. The American Press is based on consumer business models. Consumers turn with accelerating frequency to sources of news with which they agree. So large viewership/readership demands pleasing an audience rather than truly informing it. In an age of hyper-partisan divide, making your customers happy is subjecting press independence to powerful political influence.
Local news outlets, however, have remained widely trusted.
One of the counter-intuitive ironies of the Age of Enlightenment is that the rejection of traditional sources of knowledge led to progress but also to credulity towards very untrustworthy novel sources. The same phenomenon applies perfectly to our time when widespread suspicion is accompanied by breathtaking gullibility. The Dark Age of Trust is the Golden Age of charlatans.
In this climate, troll farms generate a constant flow of conspiracy theories that readily find massive followings. Agents from adversary nations have developed supremely sophisticated social-media strategies to disseminate so much disinformation that they are in the process of submerging facts with a storm-surge of confusion and lies. Truth no longer stands a chance.
If we are not careful, troll-artists may succeed in irreversibly undermining our cherished institutions of freedom whereas, before them, Bolshevik and Fascist propaganda repeatedly failed.
On November 9, 1960, presidential candidate Richard Nixon was presented with evidence of widespread cheating in Illinois. An alliance between Mayor Daley of Chicago and the mobsters of Sam Giancana allegedly stuffed the ballot boxes for JFK. None of the facts I looked at amount to conclusive proof, in my opinion. Nevertheless what may well be a myth was widely believed then and now.
Enormous pressures were placed on Nixon to challenge the results of an election lost with the most tenuous of margins. Yet, to his credit, within 48 hours, he told supporters that not conceding would cause a constitutional crisis, hurt America in the eyes of the world, and tear the country apart. Even for a self-serving politician notoriously disdainful of legality, the good of the country, in 1960 at least, remained the highest consideration.
Exactly 60 years later, if either party rejects fair election results, our country will be changed forever and a catastrophic unraveling may ensue. The 300 year old Romanov dynasty and the Soviet regime have this in common: both were viewed as indestructible and immutable and both collapsed in 3 days. Our country, I fear, has become vulnerable to destructive forces.
Vulnerability however is not helplessness. Our current national fracture can either become a permanent chasm or be bridged. In every community, perilous times call for people of conscience to commit, not just to be calm and vigilant but, more urgently, to be instruments of national reconciliation. No matter what happens in November, I choose healing and I invite you to join me.
“The victorious”, Winston Churchill famously said, “get to write the History” - but it is the peacemakers who will forever be blessed.
Patrick Beretta is Parish Priest at St Patrick and Immaculate Conception parishes and Chaplain at Montana Tech.
