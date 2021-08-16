Guest view: No, 'active forest management' does not lower risk of severe fires

Wind influence on fire is exponential, not linear. So you get the hockey stick curve of fire spread that starts slowly then ticks upward at an increasingly rapid rate as wind speed increases.

Thinning/logging opens up the forest to greater solar drying of vegetation and wind penetration. In numerous instances, dense forests that are cool and shady often burn at low severity, while open forests tend to burn at higher severity. That is why scientific review surveys that look at many fires have found that “active forest management” increases fire severity and spread in most cases.

A few exceptions do not invalidate this generalization.

Fire suppression, fuel build-up, or a lack of forest management are not responsible for the large blazes we are experiencing. Over the centuries, research has demonstrated a direct correlation between warming, drying climate/weather, and large fires.

The 1910 Burn that raced across 3-3.5 million acres of Idaho and Montana in two days resulted from drought and high winds. The 1910 Burn occurred long before anyone could assert that fire suppression was effective or that "unnatural fuel build-up" had happened.