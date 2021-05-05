Guest view: New gun-sales background-check bill is flawed

Let’s say a stalker threatens a female friend of yours. She asks you late one evening if she can borrow your handgun for a couple of days. She is trained and has no criminal record. Should you lend her your gun?

Under a bill that has passed the House along a party-line vote and now before the Senate, lending her your gun soon could land you in prison. An exception only exists for “imminent” danger — where her stalker is right in front of her at that very moment. Saying that her stalker is expected in 30 minutes won’t cut it. Even those annual Boy Scout shooting trips will face legal dangers. Adults who lend troops their guns for a day might soon find themselves in prison.

In an email to constituents, Senator Jon Tester is telling people that this is a good bill. He claims: “the bill includes exceptions for . . . temporary transfers for sporting, hunting, and self-defense.” But Tester doesn’t tell people how narrowly the bill construes these exceptions.