Guest view: New approach on marijuana could help state budget

Montana state lawmakers and budget officials are scrambling to figure out how the state is going to keep up with our annual budget in the face of the economic suffering brought on by COVID-19. The situation is changing faster and is more dire than any I saw as budget director for three Montana Governors. Rumors are that we will likely face up to a $300 million dollar shortfall in the budget in the next few years. There is continuing talk of adopting a state sales tax by some.
The University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research, the gold standard in economic analysis in Montana, has just put out a detailed report that reinforces what I’ve been saying for months. Montana’s economy will benefit greatly from the legalization and taxation of marijuana.
I’ve pored over social and economic data to determine if this is a good deal for Montana, and I know that it is. I’ve done the math and now the University of Montana has too, and the math proves that I-190 and CI-118 create a net positive for Montana. Over $50 million a year in new marijuana taxes for our state budget.
Montanans have a lot of common sense. I tried to apply common sense as I evaluated hyperbolic claims and over-stated studies from prohibitionists predicting a marijuana zombie apocalypse if we legalize. Common sense says marijuana is far less harmful than alcohol. I started there. Through careful analysis I discovered that marijuana doesn’t carry the damaging social costs that alcohol does, and it actually creates revenue.
I found a wealth of data in the Canadian marijuana legalization experience and looked closely at data from Edmonton as its population and demographics are remarkably close to Montana’s. What I found out was that marijuana legalization and taxation is solid and proven policy. Eleven US states and Canada have legalized and taxed adult use marijuana, and none have repealed the policy.
Folks are finding out the benefits to legalization. By tightly regulating marijuana production and sales, authorities have eliminated criminal enterprises’ profits and crushed black market dealers, legal states have reduced teen marijuana use, and they have raised over $6 billion in revenue in taxes from marijuana.
Prohibitionists’ claims that legal and regulated marijuana will destroy our communities is little more than “reefer madness” hysteria. Prohibition has been in place for 100 years and it hasn’t succeeded yet. It’s time for a new approach. Marijuana legalization reduces opioid and meth use and addiction in legal states and that is where law enforcement focus should be. Local budgets in legal states reflect the good that marijuana tax dollars can do for road repair, police services, and community projects.
Now is the time to strike a blow for freedom and add some much-needed revenue to our state and local budgets by voting to legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana. Vote Yes on CI-118 and Yes on I-190.
Dave Lewis served three Montana governors as state budget director and is senior adviser to New Approaches Montana.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!