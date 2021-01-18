Guest view: Native communities deserve better budget

Native communities have been disproportionately hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of us have lost loved ones to this virus. Many more have suffered from the reopened wounds of generational trauma that comes with a new disease hurting our people.

The promise of COVID vaccines should bring our communities a sense of relief. Unfortunately, $1 billion in proposed cuts to healthcare for vulnerable populations coming out of the State Legislature drastically undermine this hope for Montana Indians.

The cuts proposed and advanced in the Legislature would target long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities who need help living in their homes. The cuts also jeopardize resources for mental health and addiction treatment. At a time when we should be doing even more to recover from the pandemic and address the severe health disparities in our state, these cuts will further endanger the health and livelihoods of Native Montanans.

Without real investments in healthcare from the Legislature, the IHS hospitals, rural hospitals, and health clinics that serve Native Montanans will be left to eat the cost of medical care for a large percentage of their patients. As Montanans know, many of these providers cannot afford to continue to provide top quality care or even stay open when their budgets are under this type of crushing stress.