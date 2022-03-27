Guest view: My accidental Constitutional Convention opportunity

Fifty years ago, in 1972, I helped hammer out a new Montana Constitution.

I’d lost my bid for a seat in the state legislature in the 1970 election — per-haps in part because my campaign cards had my name and qualifications on one side and a recipe for Chicken Delight on the other. That failed election paved the way for a more enduring role in Montana government.

If I had won that seat in the legislature, I could not have been elected to the Constitutional Convention. Montana’s 1889 Constitution was a creaky, verbose document with little merit, but it contained a provision that prevented any elected official, including state legislators, from serving as delegates to future Conventions.

That provision meant that our diverse body of Constitutional Convention delegates had plenty of fresh faces. There were business owners, farmers and ranchers, including a honey farmer, a librarian, five ministers, and yes, a smattering of lawyers. As a member of the Montana League of Women Voters, I’m proud that organization had strong representation and that 19 of the 100 Constitutional Convention delegates were women as compared to the 1971 Legislature that had only two women among its 156 legislators.

Though the election was partisan, we chose to sit alphabetically. This sim-ple act of “eliminating the aisle” led to great communication, collaboration, and enduring, if unlikely, friendships

We were given just sixty days to craft a foundation for Montana’s future. The new Constitution had to be sturdy, simple, and protect our people. We cut a lot of word lumber: the stale 28,000 word old Constitution often benefited the powerful economic interests of 1889, including mining. One provision we eliminated had limited the taxing of mining land to a paltry “$2.50 to $5 an acre.”

During the 83 years after the passage of the 1889 Constitution, legislative committees could hold “executive sessions” to make secret decisions behind closed doors. In 1972, we opened the lawmaking process, enacting “sunshine” provisions including requiring recorded votes.

We actively solicited suggestions from all over the state. ConCon hearings were widely publicized and attended by folks who braved long treks in a tough Montana winter to help us build a citizen’s Constitution in Helena.

We protected our precious water rights. We mandated Native American his-tory be taught in our schools. We cemented our right to a “clean and health-ful environment.” Thanks to this document, Montanans have a right to know, a right to participate, and an enhanced right to privacy.

After completing our task in 54 of the 60 days allotted to write a new Constitution, we rebated funds to Montana taxpayers. We built our constitution under time, and under budget.

Unlike the Montana legislature, our effective Constitutional Convention operated with only one chamber. We would do well, I thought, to follow Nebraska’s example: eliminate the House and Senate, in favor of a unicameral legislature. So I championed this proposal, which was offered as a sub-option on the ballot. I campaigned hard for both the passage of Montana’s Constitution and the unicameral option. The Constitution passed, but Unicameral didn’t. I’m proud to have been one of the framers of this model constitution, even if my “one house” construction project turned into sawdust.

The Montana Constitution has more than stood the test of time. It’s been cit-ed as a model document for other states, and has defended the rights of ordinary Montanans like us for half a century.

Fifty years after its passage, the Montana Constitution is worthy of celebration.

At 96 years of age, I believe we’re very fortunate to have this Constitution…let’s do everything we can to keep it and thrive under its provisions.

Arlyne Reichert, 96, lives in Great Falls. Reichert retired after many years at the McLaughlin Research Institute. She served as a delegate to the 1972 Constitutional Convention and later one term in the Legislature. She continues to be very active as the President of Preservation Cascade, which saved the 10th Street Bridge, which has been renamed in her honor.

