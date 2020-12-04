Guest view: Much more should be done in Forest Service plan for southern Crazies

First, it needs to more adequately describe the conditions within the Area of Tribal Importance that make the Crazy Mountains such a significant cultural landscape for the Apsáalooke community and by extension, all Montanans, as we are friends and neighbors whose lives are enriched by each other’s heritage and traditions. The proposed desired conditions in the plan fail to specifically describe the wild nature, solitude and other characteristics that underscore what makes the mountains sacred and worth protecting. The Forest Service also needs to provide tangible benchmarks toward which management goals should be directed.

Secondly, to ensure these desired conditions are met, it’s vital the Forest Service closely consult with the Apsaalooke Nation in any decisions it makes for the Area of Tribal Importance. While the proposed plan includes a goal for ongoing tribal consultation, it does not provide any clarity around when or how it will be conducted. Forest managers and tribal officials would both benefit from having that clarity.