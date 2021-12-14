Guest view: Moral obligation does not depend on the certainty of success

After The Montana Standard and other state newspapers reported on our parish desire to sponsor the resettlement of an Afghan family in Butte (09/21/21), some absolutely remarkable developments followed. A flow of strong support and generous help came from far beyond our local community. Important local employers struggling with severe labor shortage offered training and employment. The Butte School District committed to assist with education. We are so grateful for them all.

Local veterans who had served in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan and had relied on non-US guides and interpreters to keep them safe, thanked us for not abandoning people who sacrificed a lot at our side. In many ways. I felt that we were doing this for them as much as for a resettled family.

Congressman Rosendale’s editorial of 12/09/21 that addresses the dangers of resettlement, gives me an opportunity to reassure the community that we are just as committed to the necessity of reliable vetting of Afghan Nationals escaping the murderous frenzy of the Taliban. The chaotic evacuation that we all saw makes this screening an absolute necessity. But in the absence of removing all possible risks Congressman Rosendale and I draw different conclusions. Moral obligation does not depend on the certainty of success.

Our group intends to do everything possible to limit risk. I had lengthy conversations on the subject of vetting with the Montana Refugee Bureau Chief and the Director of the International Rescue Committee, an organization founded by Albert Einstein to save European Jews from Nazi extermination. I communicated our objectives to Governor Gianforte right from the beginning. Chief Executive JP Gallagher and Sheriff Ed Lester are both comfortable with our plans and I intend to consult with them regularly. Finally several people on our team, including me, have requirements of mandatory reporting to police or child services for some of the crimes listed by the Congressman. This protocol will be strictly observed should the situation arise.

He writes: “I believe that elected leaders must prioritize justice and security for Americans…” I completely agree. That is why I am in favor of science-informed mitigations measures to protect Americans from Covid, short of shutting down the economy or closing schools when dictated by community transmission rate. The resettlement debate is most likely not about risk. Consistency is a necessary component of moral credibility. Political credibility has, on occasions, adopted different standards.

Several generations ago when the Irish arrived in the United States, many of them were rebels and revolutionaries. A number of Italians were anarchists at the turn of last century. And to make matters even worse, most were practicing the dreaded Catholic Faith. They were fiercely opposed and intensely disliked with attitudes and language stunningly similar to the ones found in the Rosendale column. History has some stubborn constants.

When I think of what the Irish and Italians contributed to our great country, I view it with genuine pride as not so terribly bad after all the fears had dissipated.

In Southern California I know several Afghan families who adapted to our American way of life and who embraced our culture with notable ease. A lady in Butte who emigrated from Afghanistan is a much respected, esteemed and productive member of our community. We have put together an expert team that will work hard to achieve the same degree of success with our coming visitors.

Congressman Rosendale as our elected U.S. Representative has earned the powerful authority to legislate. I respect his civil authority entirely. But in the moral domain, I am have to answer to a higher authority who said: “Come you who are blessed by my Father for I was a stranger and you welcomed me…”

This season of giving we will have some room at the inn for one family and that will be our Christmas gift to all who cherish the rich American traditions of hospitality.

Father Patrick Beretta is parish priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception Catholic Churches and is also chaplain to Montana Technological University.

