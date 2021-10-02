Guest view: Montana's natural resources under attack by governor, Legislature

We are long-time Montana residents and professional wildlife biologists and managers with a total of 1,493 years of experience in wildlife management and wildlife habitat management with Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP), Federal agencies, and Tribes. Among us are 13 retired biologists with more than 370 years with FWP, and 3 former Commissioners from the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Montana’s natural resources are under attack by extremists and special interests in the Legislature and the governor’s office. These extreme views are reflected in the anti-predator, anti-hunter access, and anti-habitat preservation legislation introduced and, in most cases, passed in the 2021 Legislature. The governor’s appointments to the Montana Wildlife Commission as well as the appointed leadership of Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) now represent the interests of a minority instead of the majority of the hunters, anglers, and citizens of Montana who value Montana’s wildlife whether they hunt and fish or not. We believe these changes have resulted in a steep decline in the morale of career FWP staff across the agency, especially biologists. The focus of the current Wildlife Commission and FWP leadership are the interests of these special interest groups: