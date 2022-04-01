Guest view: Montana's continuing commitment to education

I have great pride in the continued work of advancing learning at the Office of Public Instruction (OPI). As the end of this 2021-2022 school year nears, we celebrate Montana teachers and teacher-leaders for going above and beyond to serve our students. We are grateful for their support and leadership.

Communities across our state recognize the importance of parents in children’s education. Parents are the first teachers. A strong partnership between Montana families and our local schools is critical for learning success.

Student learning is constantly evolving. As schools across the country began to remove mask mandates, Montana is proud to have led the nation in re-opening schools for our students. I am grateful that we continue to improve learning environments.

Experts at the OPI have anticipated challenges resulting from these uncertain times related to COVID. Advanced ideas have been implemented to help support our educators and give them the tools needed to continue to provide for our students’ education.

In the spring of 2020, when the first federal relief dollars were allocated to Montana for COVID-19, I was among the first in our country to make this funding available to our public schools. I dedicated more OPI staff to work directly with school districts to help alleviate challenges related to these federal funds. OPI understands the importance of communication to meet the changing needs of Montana school districts. OPI is here to serve!

The federal government allocated nearly $600 million in COVID relief funds to our Montana schools. To date, only 15% of this money has been spent. This funding is available to our local school districts for staffing needs, school supplies (including technology and broadband), and building upgrades such as HVAC and water system replacements. These federal dollars may also be used for school safety and mental health. I encourage school districts to find innovative ways to enhance learning through these federal dollars. Fully allocating and spending these funds remains a priority for OPI.

Learning is parallel with mental health, and there are numerous ways to serve our youth. Last spring, over 41% of Montana high school students reported feelings of sadness or hopelessness for two or more weeks in a row. Another consequence of the challenges over the past two years is Montana’s increased student dropout rates, especially noticeable in our large AA school districts.

Listening to student voices through a state youth advisory council will aid in uncovering solutions. OPI is partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services and the governor’s office to establish a state-wide steering committee to evaluate and determine the best mental health practices.

Now is the time to consider new ideas and plan for existing and impending needs that face our schools. Decade-old systems and standards need updating. I proposed flexibilities in teacher licensing as the need for quality teachers in classrooms increases by the day. I have announced three Virtual Teacher Job Fairs creatively connecting school districts to quality candidates. I created a first-of-its-kind, Montana Teacher Residency Demonstration Project, which will begin this fall. This program is a Montana Made model to recruit, prepare, support, and retain K-12 teachers by providing a full year of experience in the classroom as a student-teacher while earning a stipend. OPI is also launching a program to professionally develop substitute teachers through a state awarded certificate. The Montana School Quality Task Force will revitalize school accreditation. This task force, along with the Negotiated Rule Making Committee, includes an array of parents and educational partners from all corners of our great state. Parents, teachers, students, and I know that the federally required “one size fits all” test does not accurately represent learning in the classroom. Assessment experts at OPI have been working on a new concept that will test the individual learning of a student on a specific skill when it occurs throughout the school year, not at the very end.

I will continue to grow our Indian Education for All staff as we celebrate the Indian culture which is deep-rooted and engrained in our Montana Constitution. I stand as a committed partner to the inclusion and advancement of tribal languages in Montana classrooms.

With graduation approaching, we must be mindful as our youth prepare for the next step in their journey. We are working with partners across our state to make sure every student is Montana Ready for the workforce. Montana has invested deeply in ensuring students at every level have been given the equal opportunity to pursue success beyond education. This is vital to the continued prosperity of our state and our nation.

Please join me, as we continue to work with our local schools to provide flexibilities and solutions to ensure our future generations are skilled and ready to support their God-given rights of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.

Elsie Arntzen is the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

