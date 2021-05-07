Guest view: Montana's congressional delegates should all support Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Folks come to the Tamaracks Resort to connect with family, relax into a slower pace and experience what makes Montana so exceptional — the lands, waters, fish and wildlife that make our region one of the most beautiful and wildest in the Lower 48.

Our guests marvel at the mighty larches, delight in the clear, clean lakes and streams, and head out by horse or foot to experience the mountains. While they are here, they learn the names of lakes, waterfalls and creeks. They might see a moose, elk or black bear. They come back to the lodge having experienced something unique and priceless.

That’s why it’s so important to me, as a resort owner, that we do not lose or diminish the natural wonders in the Blackfoot and Clearwater valleys. That’s also why I support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, a bill that will permanently protect so many of the natural wonders our guests come to Montana to experience.

Last year amid the pandemic, Montana State Parks reported a 36% increase in visitors to Placid Lake and a 43% increase at Salmon Lake. Seeley Lake’s Forest Service staff were already remarking in early July that it was one of the busiest summer they’d ever seen. We anticipate the same crowds this summer, and I don’t think this pressure will wane in coming years.