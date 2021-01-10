Guest view: Montanans should not be forced to pay monopolies a profit on COVID losses

Most Montanans have suffered losses from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve shipped cattle at low prices, our fairgrounds have taken hits of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and restaurants have closed. Our hospitals continue to incur significant financial losses to care for patients while overextending health care workers. Most of us will not be able to make up the setbacks we’ve experienced in the last year.

In contrast, the largest monopoly corporations in Montana want to benefit from the pandemic. NorthWestern Energy, a multibillion-dollar corporation that makes the lion's share of its profits in Montana, and Montana-Dakota Utility, have asked Montana’s Public Service Commission to issue what is called an “accounting order.” An accounting order would allow them to treat bad debts as a “regulatory asset.” Rather than being a loss to shareholders, unpaid accounts become an “asset” because shareholders can recover the debt, with a profit thrown in for good measure.

If Flathead County Fairgrounds were to be treated the way NorthWestern and MDU are asking to be treated, we would be paying Flathead County more than $500,000 in lost revenues as a result of the pandemic, plus an additional profit. No free market would absorb such a request. Neither should a regulated utility.