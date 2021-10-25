Guest view: Montanans should avoid health-insurance pitfalls at open enrollment time

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted millions across the country, and Montana has not been spared. After the pandemic ravaged the state, President Biden’s executive order to re-open the federal health care exchange allowed approximately 80% of Montanans to receive help paying their premiums and access testing and treatment for COVID-19.

Even before the pandemic, research showed that more than half of Americans with employer-sponsored health insurance had delayed or postponed recommended treatment for themselves or a family member in 2020 due to cost. Now, as insurers continue to make billions while rolling back services like COVID-19 coverage, it has never been more crucial for Montanans to take the time and examine what different health plans do and do not cover. Health insurance practices are changing, and Montanans need to be prepared.

With Open Enrollment beginning November 1 for many Montanans, it is vital that consumers be aware of the potential pitfalls that exist, including changes to COVID-19 coverage, surprise medical bills and junk health plans that fail to cover pre-existing conditions. October marks Health Literacy Month, and Consumers for Quality Care (CQC) is helping Americans to understand their options for selecting health insurance coverage and making sure they know the details of the health care plans they are selecting.