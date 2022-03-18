Guest view: Montanans need some wins on the board in the U.S. Congress

Eleven people have filed to represent Montana in the U.S. Congress, in the State’s new House of Representatives District 2. One of them is Representative Matt Rosendale who is failing Montanans and this country miserably. If his voting record were to be graded by Montanans, they would give him an “F”.

Rosendale should have voted to expand access to healthcare to hundreds of thousands of Montanans by continuing Medicare expansion in Montana. This program was not only important to the health and well-being of so many Montana citizens, but it also is critical to the long-term financial integrity of hospitals in our rural communities. He didn’t. Fail.

Rosendale should have supported the bi-partisan infrastructure bill that provided historic investment in Montana highways, roads, bridges, broadband expansion, and water projects, including the restoration of the Milk River Project that provides drinking water and irrigation water from Havre across Montana’s Hi-Line. Instead, he put politics over people and voted no. Fail.

Throughout his career as a state legislator and in the U.S. Congress, Rosendale has turned his back on Medicare, Social Security, and Montana’s Defined Benefit Plans, threatening their viability and long-term stability. These programs are a promise from our country and the State of Montana to older citizens, helping to ensure a stable, safe and reliable retirement and access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. Again. Fail.

When I first announced my candidacy, I called upon Rosendale to return every Political Action Committee dollar he has accepted from out-of-state corporations, special interest groups and lobbyists. Instead, he continues accepting more and more, adding up to millions of corrupting dollars in his campaign coffers. Yet another fail.

Most recently, Rosendale drew the ire of Americans and people around the world, being one of three extreme members of the U.S. House to vote in favor of Vladimir Putin and against aiding the Ukrainian people and military against Putin’s murderous, illegal war. It was the first time any people had heard of Rosendale, as he brought shame to every Montanan by supporting the Russian leader’s treachery. Massive, embarrassing fail.

It is encouraging to see ten Montanans, myself included, vying to represent Eastern and Central Montana in the state’s new Congressional districts. That states unequivocally that Montanans are awake, aware, and ready to reject Matt Rosendale.

Through my grassroots campaign, I am reaching out to Eastern and Central Montana voters, to help them understand that we can have somebody from Montana in Washington, D.C. We need somebody able and willing to work with U.S. Senator Jon Tester and our President to do what is right for Montana families, farmers, ranchers, businesses, and public schools. My focus in the U.S. Congress will be energy, agriculture and infrastructure — including rural hospitals, public education, irrigation and water storage projects, broadband, safe highways, roads and bridges.

Montanans expect and deserve that kind of representation in the U.S. Congress. That’s the job. We cannot afford any more failures from Matt Rosendale.

By Mark Sweeney is a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, Montana House District 2.

