Guest view: Montanans deserve the truth

Shortly after being sworn in as Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke slashed Bears Ears National Monument, a U.S. Monument established through historic and collaborative efforts between federal, Native and local leaders. It was a pride of the Mountain West.

As a Montanan with a deep commitment to preserving our public lands, I immediately got to work collaborating with organizers on the ground to keep these public lands in public hands, in direct opposition to Zinke and his actions.

Together with farmers and ranchers, Indigenous leaders, conservationists, hunters and anglers, and local communities, we built a coalition that pushed for the restoration of Bears Ears, and drove nationwide awareness about the value of public lands. We worked to share the importance of public lands and the real impact they have on the economy and on the future of this country. And we supported the Women of Bears Ears in their role as leaders in the restoration and preservation of these lands and culture.

Let me be clear, I am no politician. But I have spent my entire career delivering results for underserved and rural communities, improving access to health care, and protecting our public lands. I will do whatever it takes to get things done, and I fight like hell for the communities I serve.