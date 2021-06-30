Guest view: Montanans deserve fair and competitive congressional and legislative districts

As former members of the Districting and Apportionment Commission, we know what’s at stake drawing legislative districts and now a new congressional district. We commend Commission Chair Maylinn Smith for her commitment to an open, public and transparent process.

We are proud of our work on the 2000 and 2010 commissions. These commissions drew landmark plans based on the input of thousands of everyday Montanans, creating legislative maps reflecting the rich diversity of our communities across the state. Montana Democrats have a proven history of our commitment to an open process and maps that represent all Montanans at the Legislature.

In 1972 voters approved the new Montana Constitution establishing our independent citizen redistricting commission, due to the Montana Legislature’s repeated failure to draw maps guaranteeing our most basic constitutional rights. The will of the people was clear. Now the Legislature’s role in redistricting is the same as every other Montanan. They can offer suggestions on how the maps should be drawn, but they have absolutely no power to pass unconstitutional laws dictating how the commission draws the maps.