Guest view: Montana VA earned veterans’ trust during COVID-19

Only by visiting can one understand the natural beauty and serenity of Montana. No pamphlet can do it justice.

The state that prides itself on being known as the “Last Best Place” allows you to take life at your own pace in its woods, mountains or its expansive plains.

When COVID-19 emerged, VA staff in Montana were concerned Veterans might retreat into their majestic surroundings and cut themselves off from the care they have earned through their service. Instead, Veterans are increasingly putting their trust in VA during the uncertainty caused by the virus, as I saw up close during my September visit to the Montana VA Health Care System.

In the last three months of 2019, 77% of Veterans said they trusted the care they get at the Montana VA. From January to March, when COVID-19 began to appear in the U.S., that trust score rose to 81.7%.

From April to June, it rose again to 84.7% and it climbed to 85.8% from July to September.

When I visited in late September, Veteran trust in the Montana VA system was 93.8% for the prior week and I learned how VA staff earned this trust during my visit.