Guest view: Montana VA earned veterans’ trust during COVID-19

Only by visiting can one understand the natural beauty and serenity of Montana. No pamphlet can do it justice.
The state that prides itself on being known as the “Last Best Place” allows you to take life at your own pace in its woods, mountains or its expansive plains.
When COVID-19 emerged, VA staff in Montana were concerned Veterans might retreat into their majestic surroundings and cut themselves off from the care they have earned through their service. Instead, Veterans are increasingly putting their trust in VA during the uncertainty caused by the virus, as I saw up close during my September visit to the Montana VA Health Care System.
In the last three months of 2019, 77% of Veterans said they trusted the care they get at the Montana VA. From January to March, when COVID-19 began to appear in the U.S., that trust score rose to 81.7%.
From April to June, it rose again to 84.7% and it climbed to 85.8% from July to September.
When I visited in late September, Veteran trust in the Montana VA system was 93.8% for the prior week and I learned how VA staff earned this trust during my visit.
The Montana VA moved early and decisively. It activated an incident command center February 28, and started screening all patients, visitors and staff March 9, well before most other health care systems in the state. It stopped all elective surgeries March 19 and began relying on telehealth to maintain contact with patients.
To help Veterans avoid possible long wait times for COVID-19 testing results from community health care providers, the Montana VA stepped in with a rapid testing system for Veterans that quickly let them know their results. Veterans who tested positive could move immediately to protect themselves and their families, and those who tested negative were cleared to see medical professionals for health concerns.
After conducting more than 2,500 COVID-19 tests on Veterans and staff, just 69 Veterans and 16 staff members have tested positive. Proactive staff and patient protocol resulted in most having recovered and all surviving.
When in-person therapy sessions for addiction and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder had to be paused, Montana VA made sure Veterans continued to receive the help they need by setting up individual and group sessions via phone and online. While the regular sessions are normally limited to residents in the 24-bed program, more than 50 Veterans were able to attend these virtual sessions and get the care and connection they needed.
Critically, March 6, Montana VA stopped all visits to the nursing home it runs, a move that almost certainly saved lives. As of September, Montana VA still had no positive cases of COVID-19 at its nursing home, even though the virus attacked other non-VA nursing homes in the state and throughout the country.
This great track record allowed the Montana VA to carry out its “Fourth Mission,” which is to support America’s health care system in times of crisis. Because Montana never had its resources strained, it was able to share personal protective equipment, ventilators and other COVID supplies to VA facilities in Denver, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah.
Montana staff was also able to fan out to help others. Nurse Katie Temple was the first to deploy from the Montana VA and helped care for members of the Navajo Nation who were hit by the virus, while others went to Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Louisiana.
Their return helped build the Montana VA’s best practices for protecting Veterans from COVID-19 and their stories had an incredible impact on the staff. There are now 100 other employees who have signed up to deploy and aid others.
The Montana VA led effectively when the crisis emerged, and now it’s leading on the return to safe, in-person medical appointments. As far back as May, the Montana VA was the first VA health care network selected in the region to resume face-to-face meetings with patients.
It’s no wonder that under system director Judy Hayman’s leadership, Forbes this year named VA a top 10 employer in the state. Her support for VA staff has made VA a better place to work, and in turn, a place Veterans turn to health care they can trust.
Robert Wilkie (@SecWilkie) is the 10th Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
