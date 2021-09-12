Guest view: Montana Tech must take action on COVID

For a university to fulfill its mission of educating students, a learning environment conducive to learning must be provided. Such an environment must be one in which students, faculty and staff feel secure and safe. People must not believe that being on campus is dangerous to their health. Under current administrative practices, faculty, staff and students at Montana Tech are not safe from the COVID pandemic.

Tech is far from doing enough to produce a safe environment. Only a small minority on campus wear masks. Social distancing has disappeared. We don’t even quarantine people who are sick. And the administration promotes activities where people are in close proximity with no masks. The COVID-19 pandemic is a clear and present danger to Tech’s educational mission and to the faculty, staff and students of Montana Tech. The Montana Tech administration, as MSU and U of M are doing, must pursue and promote the institution and enforcement of a mandatory mask wearing mandate and a Covid vaccine mandate.

Covid has not gone away. We are having another, deadly spike in cases and hospitalizations. Data provided by the Butte Health Department amply proves this point.