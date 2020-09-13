Guest view: Montana Tech is 120 years strong

The Montana State School of Mines, now known as Montana Technological University, opened its doors on the 11th of September 1900. On this day, thirty-nine students walked through the doors of Main Hall, ready to take their first step towards a degree in mining or electrical engineering. The students sat on borrowed chairs, shivered with inadequate heating, and sparked their problem-solving skills. Since then, the university on the hill has grown and transformed into a top STEM-focused university.
What hasn't changed in 120 years is the focus on delivering quality in-person, face-to-face education, and the presence of hard work, commitment, and the desire to change the world. The problem-solving mentality and work ethic of those first students and their faculty and staff continue today as we prepare and walk through this pandemic together. So many Orediggers have helped mold Montana Tech. This includes our first-ever graduate, Louis Bender, to our most recent 2020 graduates, to our 14,000 plus alumni worldwide.
Although 2020 isn't what we thought it would be, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought our community together like never before to protect ourselves and those around us. The last few months have certainly required us to think differently. With exactly four weeks in and 11 more to go, we feel prepared and ready to continue to deliver an in-person experience. I am proud of our students, faculty, and staff for their efforts and continued adjustments to ensure our campus is safe and healthy.
With the fall semester's start, it is no secret that reopening our campus brought with it some anxiety and trepidation, but also excitement and opportunities. When August 17 finally arrived, we were happy to see students and all those who had been away from campus far too long. As an institution, we spent months planning for a safe and healthy opening after the abrupt transition to online learning. With the start of the semester, we launched our OrediggerRx plan, our prescription for a healthy campus, and a plan to deliver instruction face-to-face. Over 1,300 members of our campus viewed the plan and accepted the pledge to take the necessary steps to keep themselves, others, and our community safe. To accomplish our students’ desire to have in-person learning, each one of us must mask up, physically distance, avoid large gatherings, practice good hygiene, and stay home if we are ill. I encourage you to learn more by visiting www.mtech.edu/orediggerrx.
I'm thankful to our students, faculty, staff, parents, and community members. I am also incredibly grateful for our partners, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, SCL Health, and Southwest Montana Community Health Center, who have been with us since day one and continue to assist us as we navigate through this pandemic. I genuinely believe we are doing what it takes to stop the spread, but it takes each one of us to commit every single day to a healthier and safer campus.
Despite the pandemic, our campus has much to celebrate. We launched a new and exciting brand, landed on LendEDU's list as the No. 1 university in Montana for the lowest student loan debt for graduates, received ABET accreditation for our mechanical and civil engineering programs, and introduced our first-ever cross-country team, which competed at their first meet this weekend. We have also completed renovations in the library auditorium, the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory Power-Systems Lab, and the historic Reed House.
As we prepare for the future, let us always remember where we started, in one building with 39 students, and thank those who paved the road for us today.
Dr. Les P. Cook is chancellor of Montana Technological University.
