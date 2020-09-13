Guest view: Montana Tech is 120 years strong

With the fall semester's start, it is no secret that reopening our campus brought with it some anxiety and trepidation, but also excitement and opportunities. When August 17 finally arrived, we were happy to see students and all those who had been away from campus far too long. As an institution, we spent months planning for a safe and healthy opening after the abrupt transition to online learning. With the start of the semester, we launched our OrediggerRx plan, our prescription for a healthy campus, and a plan to deliver instruction face-to-face. Over 1,300 members of our campus viewed the plan and accepted the pledge to take the necessary steps to keep themselves, others, and our community safe. To accomplish our students’ desire to have in-person learning, each one of us must mask up, physically distance, avoid large gatherings, practice good hygiene, and stay home if we are ill. I encourage you to learn more by visiting www.mtech.edu/orediggerrx.