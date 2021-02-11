Guest view: Montana sportsmen and sportswomen, beware

Despite what Republicans say on the campaign trail about protecting public lands and access, Montana sportsmen and sportswomen’s hard-fought right to hunt and recreate is directly in their crosshairs this legislative session. There is no doubt additional threats are on the horizon.

In 2010, Montana voters eliminated outfitter sponsored licenses when they passed Initiative 161. Senate Bill 143, carried by Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth, seeks to overturn the will of the voters and once again hand over outfitter-sponsored big game licenses to wealthy out-of-staters. The voters recognized the system that guaranteed an outfitter’s business was not in the best interest of Montana sportsmen and sportswomen, and further limited the ability of Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks to manage big game populations.

Under this policy, we saw more land leased for the exclusive use of outfitters which cut access for Montana hunters and resulted in unmanageable elk populations that took refuge on private land. Outfitters are an essential part of our recreation economy. While they have a long and rich history in our state and provide an excellent service to hunters and fishermen, voters have already made clear that outfitters should not be given a guaranteed clientele at the expense of those who can’t afford their services. Some Republicans think they know better than Montana voters.