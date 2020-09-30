Guest view: Montana Sierra Club supports tribal management of National Bison Range

The lands of the National Bison Range were treaty-reserved lands that were taken without the tribes’ consent in order to create the Bison Range. When the lands were stolen, the tribes did not even receive adequate compensation from the government. The National Bison Range thus presents the ideal opportunity to practice an approach to conservation that aligns with the stewardship vision and rights of tribal nations, where a return of land is doable and right.

While many of us hold dear to places like the National Bison Range, we don’t see their return to the Tribes as a loss. Rather, it is one step towards making reparations and making a place — and people — whole again. Moreover, the Montana Water Rights Protection Act specifically protects public access to the bison range and provides that the return of the land does not set a precedent for any other transfer decisions, but will be recognized as a restoration of lands and wildlife under the care of the Flathead Indian Reservation and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. We look forward to seeing the lands returned to the tribes, and to visiting the bison range someday soon to witness the tribes’ thoughtful, skillful and holistic approach to managing the range for bison conservation and public access.