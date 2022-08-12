Guest view: Montana’s wolf population struggling despite Montana FWP claims

The gray wolf roamed Montana for thousands of years, balancing ecosystems in the wild places that many of us cherish today. But a small anti-wolf minority, including Montana legislators, Governor Gianforte, and the politically motivated Fish and Wildlife Commission would have us believe that strangling, gunning down, and crushing wolves with traps is our heritage. It is not.

Last year, Montana’s legislature passed a series of anti-wolf bills to allow trappers and trophy hunters to kill as many wolves as possible — ethics and fair chase not required. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (MFWP) covered for the cruelty in their 2021 annual wolf report, which claims “stable population numbers through 2021.” Let’s consider how MFWP landed on this absurd conclusion.

Montana is the only state to get its wolf population estimate from the new and still scientifically questionable Integrated Patch Occupancy Modeling (iPOM) methodology. The iPOM, as used by MFWP, is unreliable. It is a series of models that build on each other to reach a final population estimate, and each model in the series has its own errors. When MFWP combines the results of each model to get a final population estimate, the errors combine to overestimate the wolf population.

First, Montana eliminated intensive field-based monitoring to measure the wolf population, which is an essential part of ensuring its population estimate is reliable. The iPOM relies on opportunistic hunter observations rather than observations by trained biologists. No population model other than Montana’s iPOM suggests that wildlife population size can be estimated without any actual demographic data or counts. MFWP does not rely on such unverified models for other wildlife population estimates.

On top of that, two models in the series tend to overestimate wolf populations. The first allows double counting of wolves that exist outside of breeding packs, and the second can underestimate territory size, assuming more wolves exist in any given area. One of these alone is problematic but together they create room for serious error.

Montana’s claim, based on the iPOM, that the wolf population is stable is also contrary to evidence from scientific studies that human-caused mortality at the rates we're seeing in Montana consistently results in a decreasing wolf population. Typically, with more liberalized killing methods available, scientists would expect a higher number of wolves killed. But when such methods yield the same or fewer number of wolves killed — as is happening in Montana — it is a warning that the population is not stable. Ignoring this evidence, Montana claims the population is unchanged, without any actual counts to back up that assumption.

Because the iPOM’s compounding errors allow for falsely bloated population estimates, Montana can continue to claim that wolves are doing fine. The wolf population could be near collapse before MFWP acknowledges anything is wrong at all. This means MFWP can continue profiting from wolf tag sales and hunters and trappers can keep cashing in on glorified wolf bounties.

Conveniently, Montana’s claim of a “stable” wolf population also allows the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to neglect its legal responsibility to relist Montana’s wolves under the guise of “adequate” state management. If the federal government continues to trust the population estimates produced by states like Montana and Idaho so it can avoid doing its job to protect imperiled species, decades of conservation achievement will be erased in a handful of years.

If it's too good to be true, it probably is. In our perspective, it's too horrendous to be accepted.