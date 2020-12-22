Guest view: Montana’s opportunity to hunt and fish is on the line

For years, our fish and wildlife have been managed as a public-trust resource on behalf of and for the people of Montana. We collectively held firm to the ideal that the opportunity to hunt and fish must be available to the average person no matter what their social or economic status might be: one only needs a modestly priced license and some leisure time to participate.

Overall, this utilitarian approach to fish and wildlife management of the greatest good for the greatest number has served the public well. But it stands on shaky ground, especially when one considers the prospect of commercialization and privatization of fish and wildlife. Whereas public trust management seeks the greatest good for the greatest number, private resource management does not. The danger of commercialization and privatization is a shift away from the average hunter and angler toward hunting and angling for certain segments of the society only. For example, officials may decide to grant hunting licenses to landowners to use how they please including selling them to the highest bidder.

The interests of Montana’s hunters and anglers as a whole have been in excellent hands with recent FWP commissions, especially with the outgoing Commission under the leadership of Shane Colton. It is obvious that the 5-member board understands and embodies the essence of being a steward of the ‘public trust in fish and wildlife’.