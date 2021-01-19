Guest view: Montana Legislature must protect freedom, liberty

The Declaration of Independence tells us that certain rights — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — are given to all. Montanans know that the role of our government is to protect and advance these rights, not to infringe upon them.

Two bills introduced in the Montana Legislature, House bills 112 and 113, represent government overreach that has no place in our state. They are also some of the most extreme political attacks on the LGBTQ community in recent memory, especially because they target young people.

House bill 112 would ban transgender youth from participating in school sports, denying these youth all the important life lessons that kids learn from being part of a team. The reality is that we can celebrate girls’ and boys’ sports and protect transgender youth from discrimination. That way, all young people can access the lessons and opportunities that sports offer.

It’s important to know that transgender athletes undergoing hormone therapy are doing so as part of medical treatment under the supervision of a physician. They should be allowed to participate in sports just like any other student prescribed medicine by their doctor is allowed to do.