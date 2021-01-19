Guest view: Montana Legislature must protect freedom, liberty

The Declaration of Independence tells us that certain rights — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — are given to all. Montanans know that the role of our government is to protect and advance these rights, not to infringe upon them.
Two bills introduced in the Montana Legislature, House bills 112 and 113, represent government overreach that has no place in our state. They are also some of the most extreme political attacks on the LGBTQ community in recent memory, especially because they target young people.
House bill 112 would ban transgender youth from participating in school sports, denying these youth all the important life lessons that kids learn from being part of a team. The reality is that we can celebrate girls’ and boys’ sports and protect transgender youth from discrimination. That way, all young people can access the lessons and opportunities that sports offer.
It’s important to know that transgender athletes undergoing hormone therapy are doing so as part of medical treatment under the supervision of a physician. They should be allowed to participate in sports just like any other student prescribed medicine by their doctor is allowed to do.
We know how hard schools work to support students and to make sure that all kids are thriving. Local school districts and scholastic sports associations are already developing science-based policies to address the needs of all students, including those who are transgender. This kind of blanket ban on transgender athletes undermines local control and enforcing it would most certainly violate the medical privacy of all female athletes.
House Bill 113 would ban medical professionals from providing best practice medical care to transgender youth in consultation with their families. This bill would also fine doctors up to $50,000 for providing this medical care, which is defined as best practice for transgender youth by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association.
Denying best practice medical care and support to transgender young people can be life-threatening. It has been shown to contribute to depression, social isolation, self-hatred, risk of self-harm and suicidal behavior. Furthermore, some the medical care we are talking about simply delays puberty until transgender youth are old enough to make their own decisions about their lived gender.
At the end of the day, parents should be able to work with doctors to ensure that their child has access to necessary and medically recommended care. The legislature has no business preventing that.
We recognize that it can hard to understand what it means to be transgender, especially if you’ve never met a transgender person. That’s OK, and it’s common to have questions at first. But we can agree that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect, especially young people.
Like all kids, transgender children have the best chance to thrive when they are supported and can get the health care they need. These bills put the lives and well-being of transgender youth in Montana at risk.
Make no mistake that these bills are government overstepping by telling families and schools across Montana that they cannot make decisions for themselves. That’s not liberty, and the legislature should reject these bills.
Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, represents House District 94 in the Montana Legislature. Kathy Kelker, D-Billings, represents House District 47. Both serve on the House Judiciary Committee.