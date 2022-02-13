Guest view: Montana issued 59,395 deer/elk licenses to nonresidents

Allocation of deer and elk hunting licenses to nonresidents has been contentious among Montana resident hunters for decades and the number issued remains confusing to most.

Many resident hunters sense nonresident hunting participation is increasing, while others remark nonresident deer and elk licenses have long been capped at 17,000. So, are nonresident deer and elk licenses capped or increasing? How many are issued?

The Legislature established a cap of 17,000 nonresident big game combination licenses in 1975. To clarify, each big game combination includes an elk and deer license. The number issued through the general nonresident drawing remains capped at 17,000. However, subsequent legislation created the general deer (quota: 4,600), landowner-sponsored deer (quota: 2,000), coming home to hunt (quota: 500 elk and 500 deer), nonresident native (quota: unlimited), nonresident youth (quota: none), nonresident college student (quota: none), and 454-Agreement (quota: none) combination licenses. Each are issued in addition to the 17,000 big game combination licenses issued through the nonresident drawing. During the 2021 legislative session, HB 637 allowed all nonresident hunters that had previously booked with an outfitter and not drawn a big game combination license to purchase one for the 2021 hunting season. This resulted in an additional 1,429 elk and 1,486 deer licenses being issued to nonresident hunters for the 2021 hunting season.

Also, in addition to the original cap of 17,000 big game combination licenses, nonresidents may be issued B-licenses for antlerless elk and deer. So, how many elk and deer licenses are issued to nonresident hunters? According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, 59,395 were issued for the 2021 hunting season. Those included 22,818 elk and 36,577 deer licenses. Thus, nonresident deer and elk licenses are not capped at 17,000 and the number issued is increasing through time.

Resident hunters, concerned about nonresident hunting pressure, need to understand that nonresident hunting license allocation is determined by the Legislature. Hunter participation during the legislative process is important. Legislative proposals, hearings, and votes can be followed at https://www.leg.mt.gov. If you need assistance navigating the Montana Legislature website or providing comment on bills, please contact the Butte Skyline Sportsmen's Association at skylinesportsmen@gmail.com or through Facebook at Skyline Sportsman’s Association Butte, MT.

Nonresident hunting license allocation for 2021 was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Brief descriptions of combination licenses can be reviewed within the Nonresident Licenses drop-down tab at https://fwp.mt.gov/buyandapply/hunting-licenses.

Les Castren is president of Butte Skyline Sportsmen's Association. Marty Petritz is a board member of the organization.

