Guest view: Montana Headwaters Legacy Act supports agriculture and recreation

As landowners on the banks of the Yellowstone River with a stake in agriculture and a stake in recreation, our family is pleased to support the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act — new legislation to conserve the heritage and health of the Yellowstone and several other streams in the region as Wild and Scenic Rivers.
Our family has owned and operated a small ranch at the mouth of Yankee Jim Canyon for 30 years. Over the decades, we have revamped a monoculture cheatgrass field into a thriving alfalfa grass pasture, breathing life into a gravel bank, and helped manage livestock for neighbor ranches in the uplands of Tom Miner Basin and Paradise Valley.
Our attention has always been on improving water quality and soil health. The two constitute a baseline for productive crops, strong cattle, nourishing healthy people and sustaining a clean environment. We know firsthand that healthy rivers and healthy soils are interconnected.
Five years ago, we set out to create a company that approaches agriculture with a focus on profitable, sustainable solutions to soil health. We formed Regenerative Land Solutions as a soil amendment distribution, consulting, education and network-building company. We work with large farming operations to improve soil life to increase yields and profitability and decrease negative impacts on the environment, including Montana’s rivers.
As our planet continues to degrade soil life at an astounding rate, we’re working to reverse that trend by supplying operations with the tools and education needed to revive soil health, improve water quality and support long-term profitability. What is good for soils can be good for rivers.
Our family’s connection to rivers goes beyond agriculture, too. As a family, we grew up on the river learning the ropes of whitewater rafting and kayaking. Dad’s river skills and conservation ethic as an ag producer instilled the importance of land stewardship through a holistic lens. After traveling around the country and internationally, we quickly realized how fortunate we are to have rivers like the Boulder, Stillwater, Yellowstone and Gallatin for whitewater kayaking. Where other states have witnessed extensive pollution and dewatering, we are fortunate in Montana to have headwater streams that are clean and cold. The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act will help keep them that way.
There has not been a single day where our family has taken for granted how fortunate we are to live in a place where working agricultural lands, open space and a relatively undisturbed river dominate the landscape. The Yellowstone River and the valley it carves through is a special place. That is why ranchers stay, and tourists come. It’s also why we feel the time is right to help keep it as it is.
The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act will help maintain water quality, protect remarkable values like scenery, wildlife habitat and recreation, protect water rights and private land rights, and ensure some of the most iconic streams in the region remain free-flowing, forever.
Thanks to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester for reintroducing this legislation weeks ago. Seeing as river conservation in Montana is a nonpartisan matter, now is the time for U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale to help pass the bill for all Montanans.
Vern and Ford Smith, of Regenerative Land Solutions, write from Emigrant.