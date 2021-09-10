Guest view: Montana GOP has become the anti-business party

Montana's Republican Party has distinguished itself once again with another anti-business law. House Bill 702 is by far one of the worst.

House Bill 702 pushed by Republicans and signed by the governor makes Montana the only state in the country to knowingly violate the property rights of business owners. The bill prohibits private business, including mine, from deciding whether our employees should be vaccinated or not. It also implies that unvaccinated employees can't be quarantined unless vaccinated employees are too.

Even the outspoken Republican governor of South Dakota rejected such nonsense. She says a bill like ours might be a “slippery slope towards excessive regulation”. She has said that conservatives should give businesses the freedom to make such decisions.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has said business and local school boards should be allowed to mandate vaccines. The sponsor of HB702, Montana House Republican Jennifer Carlson, claims in her campaign literature to be for property rights. Well representative, stay the hell out of my business! I don't tell you how to run your farm.