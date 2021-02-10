Guest view: Montana, don't do what Kansas did

In 2012, Governor Sam Brownback convinced the Kansas Legislature to enact sweeping tax cut legislation. The plan was billed as a “shot of adrenaline to the heart of the Kansas economy.” As a Republican member of the Kansas House of Representatives at the time, I was intrigued by the proposal but worried it was “too far, too fast.”

What was the plan to pay for the tax cuts? The pitch was that the cuts would pay for themselves, but they failed to assess the negative effect that governmental downsizing might produce. Back in 2012, the Kansas budget was healthy but austere as we emerged from the great recession of 2008. A significant budget surplus was on hand to cushion against declining revenues as we waited for the “shot of adrenaline” to kick in.

How did it go? Revenues dropped precipitously, down $700 million in the first year, and the budget surplus was soon consumed by the structural imbalance between revenues and expenditures. We tried to cut expenditures thoughtfully, as we rapidly lost revenue. But even though Kansas had a conservative governor, and the appropriations process was controlled by strong fiscal hawks, budget cuts to offset the drop in revenues could not be easily identified.