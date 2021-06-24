Guest view: Montana children and families need more investment in early childhood

Every day, 30 babies are born in Montana. That is an entire classroom of future fourth graders born per day. By fourth grade, only 11 of these kids will read proficiently and be on track for future academic success. The other 19 will struggle to read at grade level and may fall behind in school. How these children spend their early years matters.

Supportive early learning environments help children develop the social, emotional, and literacy skills they need to succeed in school and life. Children experience rapid brain development when they are young. They learn an entire language and can recognize 10,000 words by age 5. By playing with other children, they learn social and emotional skills. Early learning has more than just short-term benefits though. Research shows that children who attend early education programs are less likely to need special education and more likely to graduate from high school.

This week KIDS COUNT released its 32nd annual data book comparing all 50 states in child well-being. The latest rankings show that Montana is 26th in education. Unfortunately, two-thirds of Montana fourth graders do not read proficiently, and this number has not changed in a decade, showing that reading progress stalled.