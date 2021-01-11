Guest view: Montana cannot afford devastating budget cuts while providing tax breaks for the wealthy

Yet, those in control seem more focused on tax cuts that will largely benefit large businesses and the wealthiest. For example, a proposed income tax cut will result in 79% of the benefit going to the wealthiest 20% of taxpayers. Those with annual incomes in excess of $500,000 would see an average tax break of $1,314, while those making less than $40,000 would get just $1, on average. This tax break would cost the state over $33 million in the next biennium.

We must come together and find common ground. Policymakers can craft a responsible budget that supports communities and invests in new opportunities that truly move Montana forward. Our state needs new revenue, not budget cuts and tax breaks for the wealthy. We must reinforce the systems that are meant to serve families and communities. This is how we make sure we all have what we need, not just during times of crisis, but every day.

The choice facing legislators is clear: they can choose the well-being of families and communities, or they can choose to put the weight of this economic recession on those hurting the most, prolonging our state’s recovery. As the Legislature embarks on yet another challenging budget cycle, Montanans cannot afford a repeat of what occurred three years ago. If we want Montana to rebuild and become an even better place for families in all 56 counties, then the state must do the right thing by investing in our communities and supporting the very programs that help families get back on their feet.

Heather O’Loughlin is co-director of the nonprofit Montana Budget & Policy Center.

