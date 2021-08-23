Guest view: Misinformation, Republicans contribute to low vaccination rates

Carlson’s bill, HB 702, prohibited not just government entities, but private businesses from deciding whether their employees or customers should be vaccinated. The law applies not only to COVID, but includes other vaccines that protect against transmissible diseases, such as measles, hepatitis, and even the flu. Medical professionals, hospitals and other health care groups argued strongly against it. Even nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Montana have to let unvaccinated employees treat their elderly patients, according to a new state ruling.

Carlson’s law is not only bad health policy, but, while offered in the name of “freedom”, it is an attack on the freedom of private businesses to protect their employees and customers in ways that work best for their business. Montana now has the dubious distinction of being the only state in the country that prohibits private businesses from making their own decisions about vaccinations. For companies considering whether to locate or hire in Montana, this anti-business stance could push them to set up shop or hire workers in any state but ours.