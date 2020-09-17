Guest view: Military service — and heroism — is not about self-glorification

Self-glorification and self-promotion seems to be what’s he’s all about.

Every one of the SEALs on that mission were equally part of that success, yet he wants the attention and glory of it. The SEAL Code of Silence meant nothing to him.

Those of us who have experienced having to kill our enemies don’t talk about it or feel good about it. We know it was a kill-or-be-killed experience. This has been the case all through history’s wars. His bragging about the last thing Osama saw before he died was the American Flag, is self-glorification that angers many of us.

You don’t brag about killing anyone, no matter who they are. Osama being killed was a relief for many of us but the point is that the Navy SEAL Team, which Rob O’Neill was part of, took Osama out. Every member of that SEAL team has an equal share in the accomplishment of that mission. Rob O’Neill being part of that team did his job as a SEAL, and that is to be respected as we respect every SEAL member who was with him. His self-glorification after the fact is what is dishonorable to those who served with him and to all Veterans who understand what the Military Code of Honor is.