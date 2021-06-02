Guest view: Members of Indian Caucus respond to Critical Race Theory opinion, comments

Thus, the Montana Constitution set in motion the development of curriculum, professional development, content standards, licensure standards, and related content rich language/cultural programs that are managed and monitored by both the state Board of Public Education and Office of Public Instruction. As designed, developed, and implemented in 1999, Montana’s Indian Education for All Act (IEFA) is a powerful tool. According to the MT Office of Public Instruction website, IEFA is part of a content rich landscape, which seeks to provide “schools and staff with knowledge, skills, and content to ensure Indian Education for All means cultural enrichment, academic engagement, and equitable pedagogy for students.” Providing a relevant and historically accurate education is what the state of Montana has been doing with IEFA for over two decades. In fact, Montana is considered a leader in the nation with regards to our IEFA law and other states have followed suit and used our model. We are a unique state that does not fit into the box that the discourse on national politics wants us to fit into.