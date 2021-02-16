Guest view: Medicaid is working for Montana

Medicaid is working for Montana. This is the key finding from two recently released reports by ABMJ Consulting and Manatt Health.

The reports provide new data and insights on the Medicaid program as a whole and new evidence on how the Legislature's 2015 expansion of Medicaid to cover adults with low incomes has benefited our economy, our health care system, and the one in 10 Montanans who now have health insurance because of this new program. Notably, the reports also found that the Medicaid expansion has not over-burdened our state budget: in fact, it pays for itself and has a net fiscal benefit.

Medicaid expansion is a financial win for Montana in several ways, not least among them, the added money it brings into the state. Montana economist Bryce Ward of ABMJ Consulting reported that each year, the program introduces $650 million into the economy, supporting 6,000 new jobs and $400 million in personal income. When we add the revenue associated with increased economic activity with the expansion's savings, the net fiscal impact on the state's budget is positive. In fact, it covers between 110% and 159% of the state's share of the cost of the program.