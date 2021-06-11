Guest view: Media are selective about public-records outrage

Crickets, from everyone except the Butte paper’s editorial board, which told the Legislature to “knock it off” without saying a word about the judiciary destroying public records.

That same newspaper, along with a dozen other Montana media outlets, went so far as to sue the Legislature just a couple months earlier when lawmakers had one private meeting without a quorum of a committee.

A single private meeting with too few lawmakers to cast any votes resulted in an immediate lawsuit from a dozen public right to know advocates. The Billings Gazette also keeps touting winning a different lawsuit with the Public Service Commission over public records. Yet when Supreme Court justices and their employees admit to destroying public records we don’t hear a peep from any of the same folks.

Maybe the difference is that Republicans control the Legislature and PSC but liberals control the judicial branch. Montana’s media is always quick to claim they aren’t partisan and are committed to holding everyone in power accountable regardless of political affiliation.

And yet every day the crickets’ chirps become more deafening in the silence of those who should be raising their voices about the Supreme Court’s supreme misconduct.

Senator Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

