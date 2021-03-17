Guest view: Masks should be continued in schools

COVID-19 still remains a significant threat to our vulnerable children and schools, which is why experts in public health, education, and pediatric health recommend universal masking in schools as best practice. The CDC’s school guidance recommends universal masking in schools and school-related extracurricular events, regardless of the level of community transmission. Masks protect both the wearer and others they come in close contact with and the vast majority of students have been able to wear a mask safely and effectively without any evidence of harm.

Evidence for the importance of masks in reducing COVID-19 transmission in school settings continues to grow. For example, a recent CDC study of 397 children in Mississippi found that in-person attendance at school was not associated with COVID-19 infection, unless masks were not consistently worn by students and staff. Also, a recent CDC study involving nine clusters of COVID-19 in a Georgia school district described an increased risk to teachers, who are more likely to experience severe disease, when there was inadequate mask use. Furthermore, although vaccination will eventually improve the COVID-19 burden in our community, universal masking remains essential, as we do not understand how vaccination affects transmission and children are unable to receive the vaccine at this time. Lastly, it is uncertain what effect newly recognized SARS-CoV-2 variants will have on our communities, children and schools, but caution is warranted.