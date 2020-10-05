Guest view: Marijuana's many downsides

I am sure that most of you have seen some of the recent headlines about increased alcohol and drugs consumption during the pandemic.

The great lie that has been perpetuated by the alcohol and drug industry that these substances will reduce stress and make our lives better. In fact, the opposite is true, they increase stress and other problems.

Marijuana is a $50 billion industry just in the US. Make no mistake about it, at the end of the day this is really what it is about. The marijuana industry does not care about helping people. All it cares about is money. This is no different than what is happening/happened with big pharma — the opioid crisis. The marijuana industry is using the same playbook as big tobacco used in the '60s and '70s to normalize cigarettes.

We are concerned about the health and safety of our kids and don't want to repeat history. The American people have been duped into believing that marijuana is the new wonder drug and the marijuana industry has done an outstanding job of marketing and normalizing this addictive, dangerous drug only to make money.