Guest view: Making sure broadband dollars are spent efficiently

Folks across Montana know that our state lacks high-speed internet in a lot of critical places. Without it, small businesses can’t grow as quickly, students can’t learn as effectively, and tasks of daily life are just more difficult. That’s why Montana Democrats made expanding broadband infrastructure a priority during the legislative session. We made some progress — and we still have work to do.

I sponsored a bill to enact a common-sense policy that both makes it easier to expand broadband and increases government efficiency, and we were able to get this bill signed into law. Under this new “dig once” framework, whenever the Montana Department of Transportation is building new highways, they will reach out to local telecommunications companies and give them the opportunity to lay fiber optic cables while the ground is already dug up. A huge amount of the costs of laying new broadband fiber is in the construction, so if we can cut down on those costs, we can shrink some of the barriers that stand in the way of expanding access to broadband internet.