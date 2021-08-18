Guest view: Making sure broadband dollars are spent efficiently

Folks across Montana know that our state lacks high-speed internet in a lot of critical places. Without it, small businesses can’t grow as quickly, students can’t learn as effectively, and tasks of daily life are just more difficult. That’s why Montana Democrats made expanding broadband infrastructure a priority during the legislative session. We made some progress — and we still have work to do.
I sponsored a bill to enact a common-sense policy that both makes it easier to expand broadband and increases government efficiency, and we were able to get this bill signed into law. Under this new “dig once” framework, whenever the Montana Department of Transportation is building new highways, they will reach out to local telecommunications companies and give them the opportunity to lay fiber optic cables while the ground is already dug up. A huge amount of the costs of laying new broadband fiber is in the construction, so if we can cut down on those costs, we can shrink some of the barriers that stand in the way of expanding access to broadband internet.
In addition to ensuring that we only have to dig once on broadband, Democrats secured an unprecedented investment in broadband infrastructure through the American Rescue Plan. For the first time, we’ll have truly significant resources to devote to making sure all Montanans can connect to high-speed internet. Throughout the session, we pushed to make sure that this funding would be directed to the areas that have the greatest unmet needs, like rural and tribal communities. We worked to ensure accountability for the companies that will be tasked with delivering on these investments.
As this funding goes out into communities, Democrats will keep demanding efficiency, effectiveness and accountability from those who receive it. We’ll be challenging our Republican colleagues to do the same. As we the taxpayers invest our hard-earned money into broadband infrastructure, we need to know that the internet service we get on the other side is affordable and reaches every corner of our state--not just the places where it’s easy to make a profit. This issue is too important to Montana’s future economic success to get it wrong.