Guest view: Make the effort to respond to the 2020 Census

As we enter September, harvest season is upon us and the fall season is beginning to take shape. This year, September also represents the final month of the 2020 Census. As most of you have likely seen in the news, the state of Montana’s census count is extremely low. Like so many other aspects of our lives, the COVID-19 pandemic has completely upended the 2020 Census, and rural states like Montana have been disproportionately impacted. Montana’s total Census response rate is currently under 75%, 6th to last among the 50 states.
Unfortunately rural areas have been hit even harder with low returns. Many of you probably received a Census mailing that included a unique Census ID number allowing a response online or over the phone and were able to respond in the spring. However, rural households utilizing a P.O. Box not receiving mail at their residences are part of what is called the Census “update/leave” program. This means a Census worker must find the physical address and leave the packet of Census information on a doorstep. Nationwide, the total number of households with this update/leave designation is 3.3%. In Montana, 1 in 5 households is part of the update/leave program that was put on hold all spring due to COVID-19.
Thus, along with other rural states, it is not surprising that Montana lagged behind the national average and remained ranked near the bottom.
Now, at the beginning of September, we find ourselves with the 6th-lowest census response rate in the county with only a few weeks to go. The Census Bureau has decided to accelerate the deadline to September 30th. An extremely understaffed Census Bureau is scrambling to completely revamp a field operation that they all believed they had an additional month to complete.
With this shortened timeline, responding quickly to the 2020 Census is imperative. Thankfully, it is simple and easy to do. If you don’t have your 12 Digit Census ID, you can use your physical address. Go to my2020census.gov or call (844) 330-2020. Time is running out! Spread the word to your friends and neighbors: Please fill out your 2020 Census now to make sure our rural areas are fairly represented at the Legislature and that we qualify for the federal and state grant funding that we deserve based on our true population.
Nancy Schlepp is a former Meagher County Commissioner, a rancher from Ringling, and VP of Communications for the Sandfire Black Butte Copper Mining Project north of White Sulphur Springs.
Jim Peterson farms and ranches in Buffalo, has been part of the leadership teams of the MT Farm Bureau, MT Stockgrowers, One Montana, and now is the Chair of the Board of the CM Russell Museum. He was also a state legislator for 12 years and was the President of the Montana State Senate in 2011.
