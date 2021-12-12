Guest view: Make Medicaid expansion permanent

The last 18 months have seen a major reckoning in our health care system. Outside of the strain that COVID-19 put on health care workers and facilities, many individuals were faced with unexpected out-of-pocket medical costs. Whether it was the over five million Americans who lost their employer-provided health insurance and were forced to grapple with junk insurance plans or pay out-of-pocket for services that used to be covered, or individuals that were infected with the virus and made to foot the bill for lengthy hospital stays and lifesaving treatments due to billing loopholes.

Regardless, coming out of the pandemic, it has become evidently clear that our health care system is in need of common sense reforms, particularly to minimize patient expense. Recent polling from ALG Research and Lake Research Partners conducted on behalf of Consumers for Quality Care shows that nearly 50 percent of Montanans are in favor of policymakers passing legislation to bring down costs.

Earlier this year, President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan, which included much-needed relief for consumers when it comes to health insurance costs through the expansion of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and its marketplaces across the country, as well as additional incentives for expanding Medicaid. However, only Montanans that receive coverage through the health care marketplace saw any relief and, even then, it only impacted insurance premiums, not out-of-pocket costs like co-pays and deductibles. As such, it’s clear that more needs to be done.

One such route that could help, and which has broad support (63 percent) among Montanans, is making the state’s existing Medicaid expansion permanent. The current Medicaid expansion is set to expire in June 2025, and due to a change in partisan control in 2021, barring a shift, there’s likely to be less support come 2025 for continuing with the expansion.

In Montana, there’s widespread support for reducing out-of-pocket costs, whether it be co-pays, deductibles, premiums, or surprise bills. Across the state, a majority of voters express concern at a number of health care sentiments – including that they’ll be unable to afford a high deductible, they’ll receive a surprise medical bill they can’t afford, they’ll need to delay care due to costs, or they’ll be unable to afford their premium.

The fact of the matter is that there are common sense reforms that can bring down these costs. And in order to ensure that Montanans are fully prepared for any major health event in the future, our policymakers in Montana and in Washington, DC must prioritize legislation that has the potential to drive down out-of-pocket costs. Health insurance cannot work for everyone if it is not affordable for everyone.

Dr. Kathryn Lysinger grew up in Red Lodge and attended Carroll College. She then attended the University of Washington School of Medicine through the WWAMI program. Following her residency at The Children’s Hospital of Colorado she returned home to Montana in 2009 to practice general pediatrics in Billings.

