Guest view: Make health care wishes known with advance directive

During these unprecedented COVID times, Montanans are looking out for their community, family and friends by social distancing, masking up and staying up to date with local COVID information.
There is another important way you can help those around you. Now is the time to write or update your advance directive. COVID symptoms can worsen suddenly when you are critically ill, leaving no time to have conversations with your loved ones about what you want your care to look like. Making your wishes known puts you in the driver’s seat of your health care and it can be one of the most powerful things you can do to help you and your family through difficult times.
As health care providers, we frequently have these conversations and there are themes that we see when these conversations come up. One of these themes is the notion that people assume or believe their family members "know what they want," or people think it will not happen to them anytime soon. That is not always the case, and that is where advanced directives can help. Also, identifying a medical decision-maker, called a durable power of attorney (DPOA) can ease the confusion that sometimes accompanies end of life decision making.
In light of the current pandemic, we would like to encourage all individuals over the age of 18 to consider talking about your medical care wishes with someone that you would trust to speak for you if you were not able to do so during a medical emergency and to complete an advance directive.
These conversations are never easy and many have no idea how to even start this conversation with your family or other important people in your life. The following examples may help start this conversation:
• “Even though I’m OK now, I’m worried that I might be exposed to COVID-19 and need to be hospitalized, I want to be prepared for the care I might need.”
• “It’s important to me to be able to talk honestly with you about my concerns and wishes if I ever become seriously ill or unable to speak for myself.”
• “My doctor/attorney, says I need to go over my advance directive.”
• “I want to make sure that I get the best care possible and the type of care that I want, so there are things we should talk about.”
• “I’d like it to be easy as possible for my family/DPOA to make medical decisions on my behalf if I ever become incapable of communicating my wishes.”
• “If you are ever in the position where you need to make health care decisions for me, it will be helpful for you to know what I really want.”
An advance directive form can be obtained from your primary care provider, attorney or online. The Montana Department for Justice, Office of Consumer Protection and Victim Services has forms, information and a registry on their website, dojmt.gov. Additional information can be found online: theconversationproject.org, CompassionAndChoices.org, respectingchoices.org
Once the advance directive is complete, talk with your primary care provider about your wishes, give copies to your medical decision-maker (DPOA) and your community hospital(s). Also consider sending a copy to the Montana End of Life Registry at P.O. Box 201410, Helena, MT 59620. It is also important to know that your wishes may change over time and that your advance directive can be easily updated/changed.
With intensive care units filling up across the nation, it has never been more important, or more helpful to your loved ones, to complete an advance directive.
Dawn Porte is a registered nurse and Kristin Anderson is a medical doctor in the Palliative Care and Post-Acute Care Departments at Community Medical Center in Missoula.
