Guest view: Make health care wishes known with advance directive

During these unprecedented COVID times, Montanans are looking out for their community, family and friends by social distancing, masking up and staying up to date with local COVID information.

There is another important way you can help those around you. Now is the time to write or update your advance directive. COVID symptoms can worsen suddenly when you are critically ill, leaving no time to have conversations with your loved ones about what you want your care to look like. Making your wishes known puts you in the driver’s seat of your health care and it can be one of the most powerful things you can do to help you and your family through difficult times.

As health care providers, we frequently have these conversations and there are themes that we see when these conversations come up. One of these themes is the notion that people assume or believe their family members "know what they want," or people think it will not happen to them anytime soon. That is not always the case, and that is where advanced directives can help. Also, identifying a medical decision-maker, called a durable power of attorney (DPOA) can ease the confusion that sometimes accompanies end of life decision making.