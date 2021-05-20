Guest view: Mabee Road case a cautionary tale for landowners

During the thirteen years the Mabee Road case played out, PLWA raised over $3.3 million. Through it all, attacks against the Robbins family featured prominently in their fundraising appeals. Contributions came from the elite of the outdoor world: Patagonia, Sitka, Cinnabar, Backcountry Hunters, and Montana Wildlife Federation, all responding to PLWA’s false accusations that the Robbinses were illegally blocking a public road.

Up to this point, it’s clear the Robbinses showed extraordinary bravery through this ordeal. But in truth their situation was even more dire. Under Montana’s private attorney general doctrine, if PLWA had been successful in their lawsuit, the Robbinses would have been forced to pay PLWA’s attorneys fees. The reverse is not true — PLWA is immune and no compensation will be made to the Robbinses.

When the 5-0 Supreme Court opinion was handed down, there was no fist pumping or back slapping by the defendants. Hundreds of thousands of dollars spent and years of frustration with a legal system that allows PLWA to file suits against landowners with little evidence have taken their toll.

The Robbinses will spend years trying to recover. They had to sell part of their place and take out loans to foot their legal bills. But they have the satisfaction of keeping their ranch mostly intact.