Guest view: Local Food Challenge emphasizes our connection to agriculture

Food connects us to one another. Food is part of almost every meaningful gathering among people. We break bread and honor our relationships to one another at family reunions, weddings, and holiday meals. We welcome new neighbors with homemade cookies and cakes.
We share treasured family recipes and pass along seasonal traditions of canning and preserving. Food is an integral part of our social fabric, and in many ways, the customs we’ve developed around sharing meals define our very humanity. In Montana, our connections to food go even deeper.
In this state, we don’t just partake in these important rituals and traditions, we grow and raise the food that makes these connections possible. Montanans honor and respect agriculture. Almost everyone in Montana — including those who live in our urban centers — personally know a farmer or rancher. We’re lucky to be this connected, but farming and ranching at the family scale is threatened and becoming less economically viable every year. But we can all do something to help, and that’s one reason Northern Plains Resource Council sponsors a month-long event every August to celebrate local foods.
The sixth Annual Montana Local Food Challenge kicked off on August 1st. As part of this event, we encourage Montanans to eat locally produced food every day of the month. The Challenge is held online, and participants are encouraged to share photos, recipes, and stories via social media. We also have weekly challenges that encourage people to connect with friends and neighbors at farmers markets, community gardens, local restaurants, and hometown grocers. The event is a way to have fun and celebrate the importance of local food and family agriculture in Montana.
Why are local food systems so important anyway? We care about local food because we care about Montana, and we care about people. Foods produced close to us are healthier because they don’t lose nutritional value during long transport or storage times. Food created by giant corporations and trucked hundreds of miles is also bad for the environment, given the extra pollution and energy required for transport. Long distance transportation and confinement is also hard on livestock.
Eating local food helps support Montana’s rural communities economically, keeping them thriving with local dollars circulating to local businesses. Local food is good for our health, good for our environment, and good for our communities.
And Montanans can grow enough for all of us, year-round. In the early and mid-20th century, 70% of what Montanans ate was produced right here within our state. With advances in techniques and technology, meeting that threshold with our current population is certainly achievable.
We also can’t underestimate how important local agriculture is to the culture, identity, and landscape of Montana. Local farmers and ranchers are stewards of the land and care deeply about the welfare of the animals we raise. Our expansive grassland prairies and mountain valleys have been sustained and preserved because of local agriculture. What would happen to Montana’s iconic working landscapes without farmers and ranchers tending to them?
Our family farmers and ranchers need support now more than ever given the difficult growing seasons we’ve experienced. The truth of the matter is that our weather is changing. Ag producers have always had to contend with droughts, wildfires, and extreme storms, but they are becoming more severe and more frequent. Through the stewardship of family agriculture, we can repair our natural systems by generating healthier soils, using less energy, and incorporating regenerative practices. And we produce food that is more delicious and nutrient dense in the process. It’s a win-win for all of Montana, which is why we hope you’ll take part in celebrating local foods this August.
To participate in the Montana local food challenge, visit NorthernPlains.org/LocalFoodChallenge.
Tom Tschida is a Northern Plains member and former NASA photographer who was inspired to return home to Montana to manage his family’s Bridger-based farm and ranch operation, Nash Farms.