Guest view: Lincoln Prosperity Proposal deserves support

The dust has settled on the 2020 election, and while it was a battle for some statewide offices, one thing stands out clearly as we look into the rearview mirror: Public lands played a predominant role.
I am heartened that Republicans and Democrats alike campaigned on public lands, supporting access and conservation for the places we fish, hunt, hike and bike. This issue crosses political divides. Public lands matter to all Montanans.
For years, Montanans have come together to work on public land issues. Pre-pandemic, Montanans of all political leanings sat around tables, congregated in cafes or bellied up at bars to hash out how they want to see their public lands managed. Those community forums are where the true work happens.
Just across the Continental Divide, a stone’s throw from Helena, residents of Lincoln, along with conservation and recreation advocates, got together five years ago to begin those tough conversations. They put in the hard work to develop the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal, which was unveiled recently in Helena at a virtual town hall. I am proud to support the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal and encourage others to learn more about this management plan. Proposals like this show who we are as Montanans and how we — despite all our differences — can come together over public lands.
Lincoln is almost entirely surrounded by land managed by the U.S. Forest Service. In the 1990s, those lands weren’t working for the community — for anybody.
Timber projects stalled due to litigation. Wildfire danger grew. Forest jobs dwindled. Wilderness was a bad word. The economy struggled. Recreational trails languished without maintenance. Access to public lands was limited. Lincoln’s economy relied on vehicles passing through town to stop for a coffee or sandwich.
As Lincoln Outfitter Bill Cyr put it recently: “We felt like the status quo wasn’t working.”
The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal outlines management recommendations on 200,000 acres of Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest lands. The plan would, for example, protect snowmobile terrain, expand miles of mountain biking trails, alleviate access issues for motorized recreational vehicles, expand the Scapegoat Wilderness, protect Blackfoot River tributaries from mining and create a new 40,000-acre wilderness on Nevada Mountain near Marysville. The proposal designates previously logged, roaded areas for motorized use and preserves areas that are wild and pristine. In a way, it identifies current land management practices and maximizes uses and protections in a way that makes sense.
Ultimately, what all this means is a more prosperous economy for Lincoln. Snowmobilers and mountain bikers will travel there for the recreation opportunities, filling gas tanks at the Mountain View Co-Op or grabbing a latte from Coyote Coffee. Hikers — like my family — will spend a day on the Continental Divide trail before stopping in to see the spectacular outdoor sculpture park. Hunters will share stories of big-game chases through the newly proposed wilderness areas to anyone at the Wheel Inn willing to listen.
The Lincoln Prosperity Proposal deserves the support of all Montanans and eventually our entire congressional delegation. This proposal is about boosting rural economies, making public lands work for the public and supporting diverse Montanans who came together to find a solution. This is the Montana way. Public lands bring people together, so let’s come together to support the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal.
For more details about the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal, visit lincolnprosperity.com.
Sara Meloy is a member of the Montana Wildlife Federation board of directors.