Guest view: Lincoln Prosperity Proposal deserves support

The dust has settled on the 2020 election, and while it was a battle for some statewide offices, one thing stands out clearly as we look into the rearview mirror: Public lands played a predominant role.

I am heartened that Republicans and Democrats alike campaigned on public lands, supporting access and conservation for the places we fish, hunt, hike and bike. This issue crosses political divides. Public lands matter to all Montanans.

For years, Montanans have come together to work on public land issues. Pre-pandemic, Montanans of all political leanings sat around tables, congregated in cafes or bellied up at bars to hash out how they want to see their public lands managed. Those community forums are where the true work happens.

Just across the Continental Divide, a stone’s throw from Helena, residents of Lincoln, along with conservation and recreation advocates, got together five years ago to begin those tough conversations. They put in the hard work to develop the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal, which was unveiled recently in Helena at a virtual town hall. I am proud to support the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal and encourage others to learn more about this management plan. Proposals like this show who we are as Montanans and how we — despite all our differences — can come together over public lands.