Guest view: Let's finish the Greenway!

When I moved from Bozeman to Butte almost two years ago, one of the first things I did was to explore the trails around town. Up to the Granite Mountain Memorial, around Big Butte, along the abandoned rail bed in Thompson Park. What a relief to find plenty of parking at trailheads, and to often have miles of walking or biking between human encounters.

It wasn’t long before I rode my bike down the gravel trail from Montana Tech to Rocker and got onto the Silver Bow Creek Greenway. What a discovery! For miles the trail swoops alongside the small creek so steeped in history and controversy. Glimpses of ducks, beaver ponds, willow-lined banks, sweet passages of current, a place to savor while still on the fringes of town and highways and railroad tracks. I stopped at several of the depot trailheads and read the signage. The history was illuminating, but what really got my attention was the stated commitment to continue the trail, uninterrupted, all the way from Butte to the Warm Springs Ponds. I looked at the map, put together the geography, and then got busy imagining myself riding the 26-mile route from Montana Street to Warm Springs.

I saw myself cruising along the winding watercourse, experiencing the seasons, looking at birds, getting exercise. I pictured the section through rugged Durant Canyon, that dramatic, hidden gem only a mile or two from the interstate as the crow flies. That day, as I rode on toward Ramsay, I kept entertaining images of the marathon-length ride. It occurred to me that if I was really feeling ambitious, I could keep right on riding all the way around the ponds in the company of thousands of waterfowl and nesting bald eagles.

Engaging as that parade of imagery was, and as satisfying as the miles already established, the obvious next question kept intruding. I wonder when that will happen? I wonder if it will be finished while I’m still physically able to ride it!

Turns out that the Greenway has been part of the Superfund discussion for more than 25 years. It is clearly outlined in documents that go back to the mid-1990s. The Greenway Service District (GSD) has met almost monthly since 1995 to keep pushing the project forward. GSD has been charged with seeking “the best end use for reclaimed land which is deemed recreational, wildlife management, open space and . . . develop recreational amenities to be enjoyed by the citizens of both city-counties, and promote economic development and tourism.”

Sounds like the Greenway to me.

The Record of Decision of 1998 states that “An institutional controls program, which must be funded on a permanent basis as part of the remedy, will be coordinated through a joint effort of the Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge local governments. Institutional controls, monitoring, and maintenance will be integrated into a Silver Bow Creek corridor management program.”

Over the decades since, negotiations have proceeded and money has been set aside. Easements and land purchases and cleanup projects were negotiated. Trailheads were established. Sections of pavement with bridges, underpasses, benches and depots came into being. The public started walking and riding and enjoying. Planners touted public recreation and community buy-in as a way to insure upkeep and improvements. This was an amenity that might start to make up for generations of environmental abuse and pollution along Silver Bow drainage. It was also a tangible cause for pride across two counties; a place to show off to your out-of-town guests, as I have ever since I discovered it.

The good news is that a lot of the hard work has been done. Some eight miles of trail from Whiskey Gulch trailhead to Ramsay is complete. The section from Montana Street to Whiskey Gulch is guaranteed in the separate Priority Soils Consent Decree. Plans and designs are ready to finish work in Durant Canyon, once access issues are finally resolved, adding to the completed trail between Fairmont Road and Crackerville Road.

Much of the remaining route will use existing road or rail beds and won’t require much new engineering or excavation. There are details to be worked out, for sure, but in the big scheme, there isn’t that much standing in the way of the inspired vision that echoes back a quarter of a century.

More than anything, what’s required is some institutional momentum, some lawyer-wrangling, nailing down which budget the funds come from. Mostly bureaucratic shuffling, number-crunching, and re-igniting the fire under the project.

Every time I ride down the Greenway, enjoying the creek, the views, the wildlife, the history, I get to the end in Ramsay and look wistfully toward the downstream canyon. More than anything I yearn to keep going. I’m guessing I’m not alone.

Let’s get it done!

Al Kesselheim of Butte has been a Montana-based freelance writer for more than 35 years. He is the author of 11 books and hundreds of magazine stories.

