Guest view: Let us follow the Four Chaplains' example of unity, not uniformity

On February 3, 1943, the US Army Transport DORCHESTER was tragically sunk. Of the 902 young men on board, only 230 survived. Many of those survivors owe their lives to the courage and leadership exhibited by the heroic Four Chaplains, who, in sacrificing their own lives, created a unique legacy of brotherhood.
Since 1951, the Chapel of the Four Chaplains has spread the message of their interfaith cooperation and selfless sacrifice, each year touching the lives of thousands of people across this great country encapsulated in the motto: “Unity, Not Uniformity.” With COVID restrictions preventing large public gatherings at this time, please read on.
At 12:30 am, on February 3rd, 1943, the bell on the troopship DORCHESTER rang twice and never sounded again. The DORCHESTER was torpedoed by an enemy submarine and 672 young men paid the supreme sacrifice. Included in the 672 were Four Army Chaplains: a Dutch Reformed minister, a Jewish rabbi, a Methodist minister and a Roman Catholic priest.
While encouraging the men and leading by their calm example, the Four Chaplains each gave their life jacket to save four soldiers and, in doing so, gave up their only means of survival. They were last seen on the deck of the ship with their arms linked together and heads bowed in prayer as they went to their watery graves in the North Atlantic off the coast of Greenland. Each chaplain received the Purple Heart and Distinguished Service Cross posthumously.
George L. Fox, the oldest of the Four, knew all about war. Lying about his age in 1917, he enlisted in the Army as a medical corps assistant. He was awarded a Silver Star for rescuing a wounded soldier from a battlefield filled with poison gas, the Croix de Guerre for outstanding bravery in an artillery barrage, and the Purple Heart for wounds he received. A resident of Vermont, he was a successful accountant and family man when he heard God’s call to the ministry. Fox went back to school and later was ordained into the Methodist denomination of Christianity. When war came, he once again enlisted, telling his wife, ‘I’ve got to go. I know from experience what our boys are about to face. They need me.’ Reverend Fox began active duty on August 8th, 1942 and served until that fateful morning of February 3rd, 1943.
Alexander D. Goode was both an outstanding athlete and scholar. Following in his father’s footsteps, this young man known for his laughter and love of life, became a rabbi. While studying for his calling, he joined the National Guard, actively serving when called to duty. The return of the body of the Unknown Soldier had a profound effect on Rabbi Goode. He attended the ceremonies, choosing to walk the thirty miles rather than drive or take a bus, because he thought it showed more respect. Rabbi Goode married his childhood sweetheart and was serving a synagogue in York, Pennsylvania, when World War II broke out. He served on active duty from August 9th, 1942 until February 3rd, 1943.
Clark V. Poling was the youngest of the Four Chaplains and the seventh generation in his family to be ordained in the Dutch Reformed Church. When war came, he was anxious to go, but not as a chaplain. “I’m not going to hide behind the church in some safe office out of the firing line,” he told his father. The elder Poling replied, ‘Don’t you know that chaplains have the highest mortality rate of all? As a chaplain you’ll have the best chance in the world to be killed. You just can’t carry a gun to kill anyone, yourself.’ So, Clark Poling left his pastorate in Schenectady, New York, and enlisted as a chaplain. Just before he left for active duty, Clark asked his father to pray for him – ‘not for my safe return, that wouldn’t be fair. Just pray that I shall do my duty…and have the strength, courage and understanding of men. Just pray that I shall be adequate.’ Reverend Poling began active duty on June 10th, 1942 and served until February 3rd, 1943.
John P. Washington grew up poor – scrappy, and determined in the toughest section of Newark, New Jersey. One of nine children born to an Irish immigrant family, he was blessed with a sunny disposition, a beautiful singing voice, and a love for music. He also loved a good fight and was leader of the South Twelfth Street Gang when he was called to the priesthood. He played ball with the boys of the parish, organized sports teams and, when war came along, went with his “boys” into the Army. He began active duty on May 9th, 1942. His wonderful voice, raised in song and prayer to comfort those around him, could be heard until his final moments on February 3rd, 1943.
Let us not forget their example of brotherhood and unity in the face of overwhelming circumstances. The faith or political beliefs of the men on the ship or each other did not prevent the Four Chaplains from giving their life vests away to the next soldier who needed one and then standing together with their fellow chaplains in brotherhood, as witnessed by survivors, as the ship went down. Let us follow their example of unity, not uniformity to find the common ground of brotherhood and cooperation as we walk forward together to live our lives under a new president.
Chaya “Hiya” Semple is an ordained chaplain serving The American Legion Department of Montana, Lewis and Clark Veteran Council Honor Guard and Montana City VFD.