Guest view: Let’s make the child tax credit permanent

That’s the good news. The bad news is this expansion of the child tax credit is set to expire at the end of the year, and lawmakers in Washington soon must decide whether to extend the credit, make it permanent, or let 6 million kids lapse back into poverty.

It shouldn’t be a difficult debate.

For one, the American people don’t want to take away this support for parents. A recent poll from David Binder Research found that 57% of voters — parents and nonparents alike — support extending the child tax credit. (And that’s even before most families had begun to see the impact of these monthly payments.)

The consequences of failing to extend the expanded child tax credit beyond this year are severe and unnecessary. And it’s no mystery as to who would suffer. For millions of families with kids, taxes would go up next year, by as much as thousands of dollars. That’s the last thing families want to hear as they struggle to emerge from a pandemic-induced recession.

Making this expansion permanent, on the other hand, doesn’t ask anything from the vast majority of Americans. It’d be a monthly tax credit for working families to help ease the burden of higher costs, all paid for by a tax on wealthy Americans. No one making under $400,000 a year would have their taxes raised to pay for it.