Guest view: Lessons to be learned from a long-ago pandemic

The Great Russian Flu Pandemic of 1890 came in three global waves between 1889 and 1894 (1889–1890, 1890–1891, 1892), with outbreaks of declining severity thereafter, and possibly including the deadly resurgence of flu in early 1900.

Initially reported in the spring of 1889 in the Asian city of Bukhara, then in Russia (now in Uzbekistan), the disease spread rapidly as soon as it reached shipping and rail lines. In November 1889 the disease hit Moscow, Kiev, and Saint Petersburg. In December, Germany, France, and Great Britain, and even the United States, had cases.

By early January, influenza — also called catarrh or grippe — was epidemic in Montana. Choteau reported one third of its residents sick with influenza. Cases flooded the railroad hospital in Missoula, 46 cases in three days, and many railroad workers in Billings were among the afflicted. Boulder closed its schools due to the number of students and teachers with influenza.

“Never in the history of Bozeman has there been so much sickness at one time as at present,” said one news account.

In Helena influenza patients, some whom acquired pneumonia as a complication, filled both the Sisters’ and St. Peter’s hospitals. The wife and son of former governor S.T. Hauser were among the early stricken; both recovered. Furthermore, the disease contributed to a lack of quorum that disrupted legislative sessions of both the Montana House and Senate.

It was observed that pneumonia accompanying some cases made the disease particularly dangerous. A reporter for the Great Falls Leader (William M. Lollis) died of influenza complicated by the development of pneumonia.

In Livingston, “the dread Russian disease … saddened many homes by primarily the cause of pneumonia and the kindred fatal diseases that caused the death of so many” (Livingston Enterprise, January 25, 1890).

The one student death at the College of Montana that spring was attributed to a long bout of pneumonia. The school held a funeral service for the deceased student (Mabel Sedman of Virginia City). That private college in Deer Lodge had less than two hundred students. The state colleges had not yet been established.

The news and statistics of the time came out of the cities, but mortality from influenza tended to be higher in rural areas than urban. As of the 1890 Census, approximately 130,000 people lived in the 140,000-square-mile state. Montana was rural!

Although the new state did not have a system or infrastructure for collecting public health data, some local health officials compiled information on the incidents of disease or death reported to them.

Butte, for example, routinely compiled a mortuary report. The 99 deaths in February 1891 included nine deaths attributed to the “la grippe” and plus 35 deaths of pneumonia following the flu, as well as 23 other pneumonia deaths and 32 deaths by other causes.

The fraternal Knights of Pythias in Anaconda reported a drain on funds due to nursing and funeral benefits paid during the pandemic.

The Russian flu pandemic killed more than a million people, out of a global population of approximately 1.5 billion. At the time doctors generally accepted the germ theory of contagious disease—a tiny microbe or germ carried the disease from person to person, though the miasmatic or noxious air theory had some remaining proponents.

By 1892, there was little doubt that transmission was respiratory. As the Butte Miner reported, “When we consider that a person suffering from influenza discharges millions of these germs every time he or she expectorates, the readiness with which the disease is contracted is easily accounted for. The germs so discharged, being alive and invisible, take hold on a susceptible subject insensibly.” (May 26, 1892)

“The proper remedy is to isolate patients,” the Miner warned readers.

Although viruses and coronaviruses were not discovered until the 1930s, the Russian flu of 1890 is now suspected to have been a coronavirus with an animal- (probably cow-) to-human transmission.

That suspicion is based on genetic research, review of historical clinical data, and shared characteristics of the 1890 and 2020 disease outbreaks (multiple organs affected, intestinal and neurological symptoms as well as respiratory, loss of taste and smell, long recovery periods, rapid spread, multiple waves, person-to-person transmission, highest mortality rates among the elderly, but also deadly to some younger patients).

The neurological symptoms convinced some doctors at the time, including some in Montana, that the disease was not influenza, and thus they did not listed influenza as a cause of death.

Furthermore, the genetic research suggests that the coronavirus of the 1890 pandemic has weakened into a now endemic modern cold virus (human coronavirus HCoV-OC43).

What’s the lesson from the Russian flu pandemic of 1890?

It doesn’t matter what we think we know or what we believe. COVID sickens, disables, even kills. Personally, I don’t mind if you disagree with me, scientists, or government agents or agencies. I still don’t want you to get sick, disabled, or dead.

Please take care. In public, please wear a mask and maintain physical distance. Please get vaccinated, and get a booster shot.

Please stay healthy.

Historian Anne Millbrooke writes from Bozeman.

